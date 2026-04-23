Tamil Nadu sees 84.51% turnout as voting ends across 234 seats; results on May 4

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, recording a turnout of 84.51 per cent. Voters who had reached polling stations before the deadline were allowed to cast their ballots. The election was conducted in a single phase, with voting taking place from 7 am to 6 pm. Voters queue up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections in Berhampore, Murshidabad district. (AFP)

While Chennai recorded a turnout of 83.03 per cent, Coimbatore 84.35 per cent, Madurai 80.15 per cent. Karur was the highest at 91.86 per cent.

Around 84.51 per cent of the 5.73 crore eligible voters cast their votes in the elections, marking a record turnout. This figure was recorded till 5 pm, with officials stating that the final numbers will be released after data consolidation. Follow LIVE updates here

Voting took place at 75,064 polling stations spread across 33,133 locations, where 4,023 candidates are contesting.

MK Stalin cast his vote in Chennai Senior political leaders and several public figures were among those who voted early in the day. Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote in Chennai, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami voted in Salem. Actor-politicians Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar were also seen at polling booths before 9 am.

Turnout trends across districts Initial turnout figures showed variation across districts. Tiruppur recorded the highest participation at 62.97 per cent, while the Nilgiris reported the lowest turnout at 50.42 per cent during the course of the day.

In Tamil Nadu, the main battle is shaping up between the ruling Congress and DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the BJP-AIADMK coalition. However, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a fresh layer of competition, turning the election into a multi-cornered contest.

Candidates in the Fray A total of 4,023 candidates are contesting across the state. MK Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur in Chennai, while Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Edappadi K. Palaniswami is in the fray from Edappadi in Salem district. Vijay is contesting from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

Looking back at 2021 results In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance secured 159 seats out of 234, while the AIADMK-led coalition won 75 seats.

During the campaign, the DMK framed the contest as one between Tamil Nadu and the “Delhi-NDA”, referring to the BJP-led Centre. The AIADMK, in response, raised issues including alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and safety-related claims.

Election authorities deployed around 1,700 companies of central armed police forces across the state to ensure security. Mock polling exercises were conducted in advance, including at Chennai High School, to test preparedness and ensure smooth conduct on polling day.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The results will determine the composition of the next government in Tamil Nadu. The tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on May 10.