Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Voting begins, high-stakes battle for 234 seats underway

The contest has generated significant anticipation, with voters weighing whether the DMK’s “Rising Sun” will secure another term, or if the AIADMK’s “Two Leaves” can stage a comeback.

In Tamil Nadu, the main battle is shaping up between the ruling Congress and DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the BJP-AIADMK coalition. However, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a fresh layer of competition, turning the election into a multi-cornered contest.

Key candidates in fray

A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray across the state, including several high-profile leaders. Chief minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur in Chennai, seeking a second straight term. His son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the race from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

On the other side, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Vijay, making his electoral debut, is contesting from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

Looking back at 2021 results

The 2021 Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the DMK-led alliance, which secured 159 of the 234 seats. In comparison, the AIADMK-led coalition won 75 seats, marking a clear mandate for the DMK at the time.

Congress-DMK vs BJP-AIADMK

During the campaign, the DMK – contesting 164 seats and leaving 70 for its allies, including the Congress – framed the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the “Delhi-NDA”, taking aim at the BJP-led Centre.

The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats and allocating 65 to its allies, including 27 for the BJP, countered this narrative by targeting the DMK over issues such as alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and claims around drug prevalence and safety of women and children.

Vijay-led TVK, entering electoral politics for the first time, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, signalling an ambitious statewide push in its debut outing.

Security stepped up

Election authorities have deployed around 1,700 companies of central armed police forces across Tamil Nadu to ensure smooth and secure polling.

Ahead of voting, mock polling exercises were also conducted, including at Chennai High School, as part of preparations to ensure that polling processes run without glitches on election day.