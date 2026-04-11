‘I stopped wasting money’: Indian woman in Singapore reveals how lifestyle shift cut her expenses

An Indian woman living in Singapore has sparked conversation online after sharing how relocating to the city quietly transformed her spending habits. An Indian woman revealed how life in Singapore reduced her expenses. (Instagram/sglinks)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman named Neha Rawat posted a video explaining how everyday life in Singapore made her realise she no longer needed to spend money on several things she once regularly bought. Her clip quickly gained attention online, with many social media users relating to her observations.

In the video, Rawat candidly reflects on the lifestyle adjustments she made after moving abroad. She explained that the change in environment naturally reduced her tendency to spend on unnecessary items.

"I used to spend so much money on things I genuinely don’t need anymore. Moving to Singapore quietly fixed my habits. First of all, fashion and trendy clothes. Singapore weather is the same every single day. You basically need five outfits that work in humidity and you are set for life. And then bottled water. Singapore’s tap water is literally drinkable. Then comes cabs and auto rickshaws for everything. Singapore's transport system is literally so good that I haven't booked a cab in weeks. Lastly, how can I forget fancy Indian skincare hauls? Singapore's humidity does more for my skin than any serum I was buying. If you're moving to Singapore or already living here, save this, because your wallet will thank you!"

She shared the clip with a caption that read, "Things I stopped buying after moving to Singapore. And my bank account is thriving. Singapore will teach you real quick. Your flat is small, your budget is real, and less is genuinely more here."

Watch the clip here: