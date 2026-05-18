‘Quality of life matters more than CTC’: Hyderabad man explains choosing ₹30 LPA job over ₹38 LPA Bengaluru offer

A Hyderabad man has sparked a discussion online after revealing why he chose a lower paying job in Hyderabad over a higher salary offer in Bengaluru. The man, identified as Madhan Mohan, shared his experience on X, saying that the decision was not just about money but also about comfort, lifestyle and mental peace. A Hyderabad man rejected a ₹38 LPA Bengaluru offer and chose Hyderabad for peace, comfort and quality of life. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In his post, Mohan wrote, “I had two offers in hand before joining my current organization. Offer 1: Package 38 LPA, Location Bangalore. Offer 2: Package 30 LPA, Location Hyderabad. Most people around me said, “Why would you leave 8 lakhs more?” But here’s what I realized. Sometimes, the best decision is not the highest package.”

‘A city that truly feels like home’ Explaining why he chose Hyderabad, Mohan said he had been living in the city for the last 15 years and felt deeply connected to it. He said, “I’ve been living in Hyderabad for the last 15 years. For me, life here means better food, lower living costs, less stress, comfort and familiarity, family and friends nearby, and a city that truly feels like home.”

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He added that while a bigger salary may look attractive on paper, it does not always translate into a better life. “A bigger salary looks attractive on paper, but peace of mind, lifestyle, happiness, and mental comfort also have value and often, they matter more in the long run. Many people calculate only the CTC. Very few calculate the quality of life,” he wrote.

Mohan further said he was happy with his decision. “Today, I’m happy with the decision I made because success is not just about earning more. It’s about building a life you genuinely enjoy living. Sometimes, choosing peace over pressure is the smartest career move,” he added.

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