Bengaluru man praises Hyderabad infrastructure after 12 km ride in 30 minutes: ‘My Bangalore brain can’t comprehend’

Sharing his experience, Sengupta wrote, “I’m in Hyderabad right now, and my Bangalore brain can’t comprehend that I travelled 12 km in 30 minutes. In Bengaluru, 30 minutes is more like 1 km. The infrastructure here is really good.”

A Bengaluru man’s post about Hyderabad’s road infrastructure has sparked a discussion on social media after he compared the commuting experience in the two cities. Taking to X, Archie Sengupta said he was surprised by how quickly he was able to cover a 12 km distance in Hyderabad.

His post quickly caught attention online, with many users agreeing that Hyderabad’s roads and flyovers make commuting easier in several parts of the city. Others used the post to highlight Bengaluru’s long standing traffic concerns, which often turn even short distances into time consuming journeys.

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Post sparks city comparison online The post has garnered more than 43,000 views and several reactions, with many social media users sharing their own experiences of travelling in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I live in Hyderabad, and I travel 50 km in 45 to 55 minutes when I leave my office at 6:00 pm.” Another said, “Bengaluru traffic has trained us to believe that 5 km is a long distance.”

A third user commented, “You travelled on a Sunday. Try travelling on any other day, especially during the rains. We may not be where Bengaluru is in terms of traffic yet, but we will soon get there, and things may get worse as well.” Another user wrote, “This is exactly what I felt when I moved from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Travel time suddenly became normal.”

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Some users also pointed out that Hyderabad’s wide roads and planned flyovers have helped ease traffic movement in key stretches. “The Outer Ring Road and flyovers have changed commuting in Hyderabad,” one user said. Another added, “Bengaluru needs urgent investment in public transport and road planning.”

However, not everyone fully agreed with the comparison. One user wrote, “Hyderabad also has bad traffic during peak hours. It depends on the route.” Another said, “Every city has problem areas, but Bengaluru’s traffic stress is on another level.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)