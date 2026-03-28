IPL 2026: Vijay Mallya’s special tweet for ‘Lions of Bengaluru’ ahead of RCB’s match with SRH
Vijay Mallya’s post has struck a chord with the RCB fans, triggering a wave of well-wishes across social media as the team prepares for its IPL 2026 opener.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will kick off today, March 28, with a high-stakes opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Adding to the pre-match buzz, former RCB owner Vijay Mallya took to social media to send a spirited message to the team.
“The Day has arrived for our Lions of Bengaluru…namma sinhagulu…IPL Champions. Good Luck and Play Bold…Dhairyadinda ațavadi,” he wrote.
Also Read: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch RCB vs SRH live
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Play Bold. Win Big.” Another added, “Namma Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Blood, sweat, and pure passion — this is your moment! Play bold, rule the field.”
A third posted, “Play bold, play fearless. Let’s go, Bengaluru!” A fourth commented, “It’s a massive night here in Bengaluru with the IPL 2026 season opener at the Chinnaswamy. The atmosphere is going to be electric, especially with the home team starting their title defence.”
Last year, RCB ended an 18-year wait to pick the IPL trophy for the first time with a smashing win over Punjab Kings. This year, the team will play the first match of the 19th edition of IPL as defending champions.
Vijay Mallya’s tweet on new RCB owners:
Just two days earlier, he shared a nostalgic message following RCB’s transition to new ownership.
“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” Vijay Mallya wrote.
“RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara,” he added.
Who are the new owners of RCB?
Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), formed a consortium to acquire the reigning IPL and WPL champion franchise, RCB, at $1.78 billion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More