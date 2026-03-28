IPL 2026: Vijay Mallya’s special tweet for ‘Lions of Bengaluru’ ahead of RCB’s match with SRH

“The Day has arrived for our Lions of Bengaluru …namma sinhagulu…IPL Champions. Good Luck and Play Bold…Dhairyadinda ațavadi,” he wrote.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will kick off today, March 28, with a high-stakes opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Adding to the pre-match buzz, former RCB owner Vijay Mallya took to social media to send a spirited message to the team.

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “Play Bold. Win Big.” Another added, “Namma Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Blood, sweat, and pure passion — this is your moment! Play bold, rule the field.”

A third posted, “Play bold, play fearless. Let’s go, Bengaluru!” A fourth commented, “It’s a massive night here in Bengaluru with the IPL 2026 season opener at the Chinnaswamy. The atmosphere is going to be electric, especially with the home team starting their title defence.”

Last year, RCB ended an 18-year wait to pick the IPL trophy for the first time with a smashing win over Punjab Kings. This year, the team will play the first match of the 19th edition of IPL as defending champions.

Vijay Mallya’s tweet on new RCB owners: Just two days earlier, he shared a nostalgic message following RCB’s transition to new ownership.

“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” Vijay Mallya wrote.

“RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara,” he added.