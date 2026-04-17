Sr manager in Hyderabad vs manager in Bengaluru: Job roles with same salary confuse employees

What matters more: your designation or your location? A Reddit user with 8 years of experience is facing this question after a company offered identical compensation for two different levels of seniority. While the HR claimed the roles are functionally the same, the candidate is now weighing the "title hit" in Bengaluru against a relocation to Hyderabad. The employee shared that they prefer staying in Bengaluru, but it would mean working in a different position. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Offered Sr. Manager role in Hyderabad OR Manager role in Bangalore (same CTC) — which would you pick?” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I have 8 years of experience and recently interviewed with an MNC for a Sr. Manager (IC role) position. The team operates out of both Hyderabad and Bangalore.”

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The employee claimed, “After the first round itself, I clearly told HR that Hyderabad won't work for me due to personal reasons, and requested Bangalore since the same team exists there. I was assured this would be taken care of.” Eventually, the employee cleared the final round, and the question of location came up again.

The individual expressed that they want to stay in Bengaluru. The company countered with two offers: “Sr. Manager role in Hyderabad (the role I actually interviewed for) or Manager role in Bangalore (one level down), since they're not hiring Sr. Managers for Bangalore currently.”

“Compensation remains the same in both cases. When I asked about the difference between the two levels, HR said since it's an IC role, there's effectively no difference beyond the title.”

The Reddit user expressed their dilemma with two questions: “Take the title hit and stay in Bangalore (where my personal life is sorted)? Or take the Sr. Manager title in Hyderabad and deal with the commute/relocation?”