Job seeker goes for in-person interview, discovers company doesn't exist: 'Entire company vanished into thin air '

A job seeker who had been hunting for work for 4 months was left shocked after arriving for an in-person interview at a prominent business centre, only to discover that the company did not exist. The job applicant said that they were contacted by a recruiter for a “high priority” Operations Manager role. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Sharing the incident on Reddit, the job applicant said that they were contacted by a recruiter for a “high priority” Operations Manager role at a firm supposedly located in a prestigious downtown office tower. The process initially appeared legitimate, with formal emails, a calendar invite, a suite number, and even a security clearance form.

“Everything seemed professional over email,” the user wrote, adding that they even submitted sensitive personal details, including their Social Security Number and a scan of their ID, under the pretext of gaining access to secure floors in the building. “I showed up ten minutes early, dressed in a full suit,” he said.

However, the Redditor said that the situation quickly took a strange turn. When the job seeker informed security about the interview, the guard checked the directory and said the 14th floor had been vacant and under construction for months. “There is no such company in the building,” the guard told the candidate.

The user said that he attempted to contact the recruiter, but failed as the number was disconnected. The company website shared earlier also showed a “404 Not Found” error. “It was like the entire company vanished into thin air the moment I stepped into the lobby,” he wrote.