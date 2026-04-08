‘Sick and tired’: Job seeker posts negative Glassdoor reviews for companies with ‘terrible interview etiquette’

In another instance, the OP claimed that recruiters apologised for a missed interview and asked to reschedule, only to disappear again without confirmation.

“I've gotten to final rounds THREE times and of all 3 times I got ghosted with no chance to improve. These people were folks I 100% vibed with and had such a great conversational interview and then I'm dropped cold. Ridiculous,” the user said.

In a post titled “About fed up with it. I’ve started posting negative reviews of companies with terrible interview etiquette on Glassdoor,” the Reddit user detailed repeated experiences of being ghosted, despite reaching advanced stages in the hiring process. The user wrote that they were “sick and tired” of companies failing to show up for scheduled interviews, rejecting fully qualified candidates without explanation, and not providing feedback after multiple rounds.

Job rejections are a common part of the hiring process, but for many candidates, the lack of communication and basic courtesy from recruiters can become increasingly frustrating. A Reddit post by a job seeker has now struck a chord online after they revealed they had begun leaving negative reviews on Glassdoor for companies with poor interview practices.

(Also Read: After years in big tech, Bengaluru man quits Google to take 'much-needed' career break: 'I’ll be off the radar')

How did social media react? The post has since triggered widespread discussion, with many users sharing similar frustrations about hiring processes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Oh I did this for one company because I was so ticked off at how stupid they were and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to work with those morons anyway (I work in HR). It was the most unprofessional interview I’ve had so far and I really should’ve just walked out, but my parent raised me to have manners (damn them).”

“I'm debating leaving a review for a company I interviewed with early last month that told me I'd hear something back and instead ghosted me lol,” commented another.

“Any and every time we're disrespected by any company no matter the circumstances, a poor review should be noted. I've stopped myself from applying from jobs because of negative reviews from previous employees. This goes for every company. Stores, restaurants, service places, etc. not just potential employers,” wrote a third user.

“I like the idea, but I don't have enough hours in the day to do this. I get ghosted by recruiters after, ‘this one final interview’ all the time. It's when its five or six interviews that I am angry at myself for wasting my time. What I find truly insulting is when I really prepare for an interview, answer all the questions with depth, feel like I could no no better with the tools I have and then no reply at all. Then I see the same job being posted on LinkedIn. All that effort and I wasn't even worth the time to send an email with, F**K OFF!” commented one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)