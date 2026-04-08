After years in big tech, Bengaluru man quits Google to take 'much-needed' career break: 'I’ll be off the radar'

He added that he plans to stay “off the radar” while travelling across multiple countries and will not be exploring new job opportunities until he returns. “Until then, find me catching up on 10 years of missed sleep. It’s amazing what a lack of alarms can do for the soul!” he said.

“I’m officially leaving Google after nearly 4.5 years to take a much-needed career break. It’s a strange feeling having a blank calendar for the first time in a decade, but I’m filling it with stamps in my passport instead of meetings in my diary,” Chopra wrote.

In recent times, many people are choosing to take a break from their jobs instead of working continuously for years. More and more people are stepping away from stable roles to rest, travel, or focus on themselves. Ashish Chopra, a Bengaluru -based recruiter who spent more than a decade working across big tech firms, has done just that. Chopra, who spent over 4 years at Google and has more than a decade of experience across major tech firms, including Amazon , Philips and Wipro, shared the update in a LinkedIn post that has since caught the attention of many online.

Social media reactions Chopra’s post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised his decision to step away from a stable, high-paying role in favour of rest and self-discovery. One user called it a “well-deserved career break,” while another noted that adjusting to an “empty calendar” can be challenging for workaholics but ultimately rewarding.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Congratulations on your well-deserved career break—embracing travel, rest, and self-discovery is the ultimate way to reset, recharge, and return stronger with fresh perspective and global inspiration.”

“Congrats on all that you've achieved!! It's an uncomfortable feeling for workaholic to not have work/to have an empty GCal! Haha! So take it slow and enjoy the break one step at a time! Definitely visit Malaysia if possible!” commented another.

“Congrats on such a long run at Google. Taking a break to clear your head and see the world is the best way to recharge for whatever comes next,” wrote a third user.

“I am so glad to see you taking the road less travelled. Wish you the very best on this new journey,” commented one user.

(Also Read: Laid-off Google techie shares reality check: ‘Companies can let you go anytime’)

Rising trend among young professionals Notably, Chopra’s decision reflects a broader trend among professionals, particularly in the tech industry, who are increasingly opting for planned breaks instead of waiting until retirement to pursue personal goals.

Recently, another Bengaluru-based professional, Harshit Sharma, made headlines after quitting his role at Google to take a year off and “experiment” with life beyond the conventional corporate path. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Sharma said that during his break, he plans to travel, learn new art forms such as music and dance, mentor students, and reconnect with people. “If I fail? I come back to tech with a lifetime of memories,” he wrote, adding that discovering something meaningful along the way would be “a dream come true.”