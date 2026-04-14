22-year-old quits office job for delivery work, says he can earn ₹40,000 a month

A Chennai-based founder has revealed that a promising young employee recently quit his company to work full-time as a delivery driver. Akshat Jain, the founder of Seeco Wealth, said that the employee, a member of the administration team, resigned saying he could earn up to ₹40,000 per month through delivery gigs. An office employee quit his job to work as a delivery driver in Chennai (Representational image). (Pexels)

22-year-old quits office job To many, the idea of quitting a stable office job to work as a delivery driver may seem unappealing. But Jain said that his employee, a 22-year-old, saw higher earning potential in delivery work.

He described the employee as promising, someone who could potentially become a team lead in a few years. Despite this bright future, the employee resigned from his office job at Seeco Wealth.

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“Our admin staff resigned today - he is 22, extremely talented and we were also grooming him - we'd give him books, taught him ai and he was seemingly satisfied. He could go onto lead a department in 3-5 years,” the Chennai-based founder said of his employee.

He explained that the 22-year-old had started doing delivery work over the weekend to earn extra money. He soon realised that he could earn more that way.

“Now he resigned saying he can earn 35-40k by doing delivery work,” Jain said.

The founder added that he tried to explain that there there is no growth in delivery work, but his advice fell on deaf ears. “I'm like - you'll do this for 5 years, but beyond that - your health won't support you, you won't develop corporate skills,” Jain wrote.