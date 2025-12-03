Man quits 25 LPA job to deliver food before launching cloud kitchen, internet calls it 'Real entrepreneurship'

A man who quit his ₹25 LPA corporate job to work as a delivery partner is winning praise online after an X user revealed the unconventional reason behind his decision. Social media users praised the man’s courage and humility.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to X, user Enji Vi (@original_ngv), wrote that his friend abruptly left his high-paying job, leaving his parents in tears and worried about his future, especially with his wedding scheduled for next year and a newly purchased car adding financial pressure. “A friend of mine left his 25 lpa+ job to become a Swiggy / Rapido driver. And no I'm not joking. His parents called me asking me to talk sense into him, crying literally. He was going to get married next year. And just bought a car,” the X user wrote, before sharing the surprising reason behind his friend’s decision.

“He lives near a university that host a bunch of students and office workers. He is quitting his job to start a cloud kitchen with his 6 month runway, but he wanted to learn his menu before starting it. In order to learn which food his locality liked most, he became a food delivery boy for a few weeks,” Enji shared.

The X user further said that his friend has already identified 12 potential SKUs he believes can sell at low cost but high volume. His model predicts the business could turn profitable within three to four months, he said.

But despite his clarity, Enji said that the man’s family and friends remain sceptical. “His parents are still against it. And apparently, many of his friends have made fun of his decision,” he wrote, adding that he also aced social humiliation, including being shouted at by watchmen for using lifts.

But Enji said that his friend remains determined. “He is still going through with it, and I support him 100%. I just hope it pans out well for him,” he said.

How did social media react?

The story quickly resonated with social media users, with many lauding the man’s courage and humility.

“Takes guts to downgrade your lifestyle to upgrade your future,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “That’s real market research. No slide decks. No assumptions. Just ground-level truth before execution. Massive respect.”

One person pointed out the long-term view: “He could keep his job and regret not trying out his business whens he's 60. Or he could try out the cloud kitchen thingy for 3-4 years and if it doesn't work out he could simply get the corporate job back.”

Another user wrote, “This is real entrepreneurship....getting close to the customer until the data becomes instinct....huge respect.”

“This is such a hard decision to take but very very impressive as well,” wrote one user.