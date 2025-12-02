'I am quitting my job tomorrow': Bengaluru Gen Z declares in viral video, shares update the next day

A Bengaluru man's video of him considering to quit is job is viral on the internet, striking a chord with young working professionals. Aanshul Uthaiah, 22, took to Instagram, saying he was going to resign from his full-time job the next day, a Monday. Aanshul Uthaiah, 22, works in Bengaluru. He also creates content on Instagram. (Instagram/aanshul.uthaiah)

"I am quitting my job tomorrow and I have no clue what I am going to do," Uthaiah said in his monologue which he captioned as "Sunday ramblings".

"I hate what I do for my work and I hate my life situation right now."

The young professional said he has been cleared for admission at two universities in Australia for higher studies but does not want to go to either of them as he does not want to study again.

"I work a full-time job which I don't like at all. I find it very boring. It's just got to my head so much that I really can't do it anymore. I feel like I am wasting my time," Uthaiah said.

He admitted that his parents are not happy with the idea of their son quitting a steady job.

Aanshul Uthaiah, who had around 10,000 followers on Instagram at the time he shared the now-viral video, saw his follower count double in less than 48 hours. He now has over 20,000 followers. Hisviral video has garnered over two million views. He started his content creation journey on Instagram three months ago and said he wants to give "all his effort into this".

The fitness enthusiast, who describes himself as an "average gym grower", regularly posts his workout videos.

‘I am scared’: Bengaluru man after video on quitting job goes viral

After his video blew up on Instagram, Uthaiah shared another video, candidly sharing his dilemma on quitting his job.

"It's 7:45 am right now and I have to go to work by 10 am, and I am scared. I don't know what to do. I am having second thoughts right now," he said in a video he recorded on Monday but shared on Tuesday.

I just wanted to say that I want to be honest, I want to show you emotions right

"Right now, my brain is telling me to take some more time and actually decide if I want to quit. But there's also a part of me that says just go for it," he said.

Uthaiah said the thought of not having a stable job or income is what scares him the most, yet he also admitted that he does not enjoy his current role and questioned whether he would ever take a career risk if not now.

HT.com has reached out to Uthaiah for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Internet backs Bengaluru man who wants to quit his job

Among over 2,000 comments he got for his earlier video, a user joked that it was the cold and gloomy Bengaluru weather that gave him the Sunday blues.

"Brother, full support from my end and a big shoutout to you!" said user Arpita Sharma.

"You cannot reach somewhere and be someone unless you leave behind where you are and who you are right now. All the very best junior," another person said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru resident with ₹7 crore net worth explains why buying a house in the city 'makes zero sense')