Bengaluru resident with 7 crore net worth explains why buying a house in the city 'makes zero sense'

A 32-year-old Bengaluru resident has sparked a discussion online after explaining why he refuses to purchase property in the city despite having a net worth of ₹7 crore and a monthly salary of ₹3.7 lakh. For now, the Redditor said he prefers renting in Jayanagar for lifestyle.(Shutterstock)

In the post titled “Why buying a house in Bangalore makes ZERO sense to me (even though I can afford it),” the anonymous user shared he currently lives in a 3BHK in Jayanagar. He said that he pays ₹35,000 in rent for an apartment located on a plot that is valued today at nearly ₹8 crore. “Let that sink in. The rental yield is a joke. Buying at this price makes zero financial sense,” he wrote.

Why buying a house in Bengaluru makes ‘zero sense’?

The Redditor explained that although he can comfortably afford a ₹2-3 crore home on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he is unwilling to compromise on lifestyle by moving to areas like Whitefield, Sarjapur or Varthur. “I honestly don’t want to spend my life in crowded, dusty, poorly planned areas… long commute, nonstop construction, zero peace. Not my scene,” he wrote.

He said that even though he loves Jayanagar, he doesn’t plan on buying a home in the area simply because the math doesn’t add up. “8 Cr is straight up overpriced and also way too big a bet for my net worth. I don’t want to lock almost all my money into one illiquid asset and pray that prices keep going up forever,” he said.

He added that the pricing disparity becomes even more striking when compared internationally. “With similar money, in the right EU country, I can move towards long-term residency and also own a better-planned property with sane infra. More optionality. More diversification. Less daily chaos.”

For now, the Redditor said he prefers renting in Jayanagar for lifestyle while investing his capital elsewhere. “That feels like the smarter move to me,” he said. He concluded his post by asking others if they are still buying in Bengaluru at today’s prices or if they too are beginning to question the financial logic.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “EU (or any other developed nation) may not want us there but it blows my mind that blr costs similar to these countries without giving back much in return.”

“As another brown person, I agree. Settling down isn't only about infrastructure but also about quality of life which includes your social circle, healthcare and relationships,” commented another.

“Yes i am older than you and networth lesser than you, can afford a home now, not doing it at all. Financially it doesn’t make any sense to burn over 1.5Cr in Bangalore with this pathetic infra, traffic, dust and water scarcity!” shared a third user.

“I live in the UK and this visit to Bangalore I am shocked to see how the prices here in Bangalore is way more than in the UK. Being from Bangalore, I myself feel priced out and can’t afford anything in the areas I’m familiar with!” wrote another user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)