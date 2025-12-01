Bengaluru beats Delhi, Mumbai as best ‘food city’ of India, says Scottish tourist

A Scottish man who travelled to seven major tourist destinations in India, sampling the local fare in each region, has now picked his favourite. Hugh, better known by his Instagram username ‘Hugh Abroad’, built an impressive social media following with videos that show him travelling across India and trying different street foods. Scottish tourist Hugh has declared Bengaluru as India's best food city.

In the several weeks that he spent travelling across India earlier this year, Hugh visited Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. After India, he also went to Pakistan.

Hugh is now doing a question-and-answer series on Instagram where he compares various aspects of India and Pakistan. One question posed by a viewer asked him to pick the best “food city” in each country.

The best food city of India

The Scottish traveller said that the best ‘food city’ in India is Bengaluru, solely on the strength of its breakfast culture. He praised Bengaluru’s standard breakfast of idli sambar or masala dosa with filter coffee.

“I enjoyed the food most in Bengaluru – and the reason for that is because of the breakfast culture. Dosas and idlis with filtered coffee… Out of this world. For me, Bengaluru has the best food in India,” he explained.

“The dosas are like glass, they are so crispy. You can stuff them with anything. And idlis, like, melt in your mouth,” said Hugh.

He also picked Karachi as the best ‘food city’ of Pakistan.

While Bengaluru won overall as the best food city of India, in other videos, Hugh praised the jalebi and rabri he tasted in Delhi.

