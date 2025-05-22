Scotsman travels on India’s ‘worst airline’ and leaves pleasantly surprised. Watch

A Scottish man took an IndiGo flight without expecting much, but left pleasantly surprised by his experience. Hugh, better known by his Instagram username ‘Hugh Abroad’, has spent the last few weeks travelling extensively across India - he has visited Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala and Bengaluru, among other places. A Scottish tourist leaves a positive review of his IndiGo flight(Instagram/@hugh.abroad)

Two days ago, Hugh shared an Instagram video on his experience of taking an IndiGo flight. He referred to the low cost airline as the “worst rated airline” in India.

IndiGo was ranked among the “world's worst airlines” in the 2024 AirHelp Score report, securing 103rd place out of 109. However, the Indian airline rejected the report, saying the survey does not disclose the sample size from India which casts “doubt on the survey's credibility.”

A trip on IndiGo

Hugh, a street food vlogger, did not begin his flight with high expectations. His mind was changed by the end of it.

In his Instagram video, captioned “India's worst rated airline”, he documented his experience of travelling on IndiGo.

First off, the Scotsman was surprised to see the flight was on time. Next, he was even more surprised to find that instead of a bus, passengers boarded using an aerobridge. “Usually with these cheap airlines you need to go on the tarmac and go on the stairs up the plane. But here there’s a tunnel straight in. So another thumbs up for IndiGo,” he said.

No complaints

Once inside the aircraft, he found nothing to complain about as the aircraft was clean and the seats comfortable. “Spotless. Really, really clean,” he said, adding that there was enough leg room as well.

Hugh said the seats on the flight were comfortable and the “Chicken Junglee Sandwich” was fresh. The crew spoke English, was polite, and served him his requested drink – a Coke Zero – without any problems.

“I don’t see why this is rated the worst airline in India,” he said. “Staff are lovely. All speak English.”

“So far, this has been the best budget airline experience I could ever have imagined. Nothing has gone wrong,” said the Scottish tourist.

His video has gone viral online, with dozens of people agreeing with his take.