Noida workers protest low wages: ‘We work 12 hours a day, earn just ₹13,000’

A protest by factory workers in Noida turned violent on Monday, as workers protesting low wages set fire to vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting after one of the female employees was struck by lathi during police action. The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been demanding increased wages, claiming that their salaries have not kept pace with inflation. Noida: Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_13_2026_000039A) (PTI)

(Also read: Factory workers protest over wage hike in Noida's Phase-2, sector 60; set govt vehicles on fire)

“We work 12 hours a day” Several women workers spoke to the news channel Hindi Khabar and said that their protest is for better wages.

“We should be earning ₹20,000 for 8 hours of work. Instead, some company gives an increment of ₹280, or some other gives ₹300 as raise,” one woman told the news channel. “In the meantime, our house rent increases by ₹500.”

Another woman named Manju Devi said that she works 12 hours a day for ₹13,000 per month.

“Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned.

A third woman also said she was frustrated with stagnating wages. “Our problem is that gas prices are increasing but our salaries are not increasing,” she said.

Noida rocked by protests

Protests over salaries have been taking place in Noida over the last four to five days.