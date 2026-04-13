Factory workers protest over wage hike in Noida's Phase-2, sector 60; set govt vehicles on fire

The protests, which have been taking place in the area for the past four to five days, have stemmed from workers' demand for a hike in their wages, in accordance with the labour laws.

The incident was reported from Phase-2, sector 60 and 62 areas of Noida , police said. Heavy police deployment has been made in Noida to bring the situation under control.

Noida protest news: Industrial factory workers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida continued their protests on Monday, demanding a hike in wages, with the situation turning violent as protestors set fire to vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting after one of the female employees was struck by lathi during police action.

On Friday, April 10, as well, thousands of workers employed in Noida's Phase-2 staged protests and pelted stones at the police, prompting authorities to deploy heavy force.

The protestors reportedly vandalised police vehicles on Monday and even set government vehicles ablaze during their agitation.

One of the protesting workers, speaking to news agency PTI, asked why the government has not increased their wage.

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"The government had promised to increase our salary by ₹20,000. Why isn't the government increasing our? Why are the policemen beating girls with sticks? What is the need for a lathi charge?" she asked.

As a result of the ongoing protests, traffic at the Delhi-Noida border has also taken a hit, with commuters left stranded for hours in a massive traffic jam.

Officials said that adequate police deployment has been made across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, adding that senior police and administrative officers are on the ground to monitor the situation.

"The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," news agency PTI reported, citing a police statement.

Authorities have also reportedly appealed to the public not to pay attention to the rumours, assuring them that normalcy is being restored in the areas hit by protests.

Delhi Police on high alert Amid the protests by factory workers in Noida, the Delhi Police has also been put on high alert, PTI reported. Officials said that the now-violent protests have prompted authorities to tighten security along key entry points into the national capital.

Several teams have been deployed at all commutable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, the news agency reported, citing police sources, adding that the deployment has been made especially at the major border points with UP to prevent the unrest from spilling into the capital.

"Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

(with inputs from Sunil Ghosh)