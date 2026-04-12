Amid Hosiery Complex protest, Noida warns firms against layoffs, delays in wages

NOIDA: A day after thousands protested at the Phase 2 Hosiery Complex demanding a wage increase and job security, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday directed employers and factory management to ensure that employees’ rights are not violated, officials said. Workers continued the agitation on Saturday. (PTI)

They added that the workers were also urged workers to maintain discipline and avoid being influenced by rumours.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam at the Sector 27 office on Saturday, officials said. They added that the meeting focused on maintaining “industrial peace and harmony” in the district.

During the meeting, the DM instructed all employers to display government guidelines on company notice boards to avoid any confusion among workers. She also made it clear that no worker should be removed from service without valid reasons.

“Overtime must be paid at double the rate without deductions. Wages must be credited by the 10th of every month, and salary slips must be issued to all workers,” Roopam said.

Rakesh Jhuni, additional labour commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said: “Basic issues between the workers and their employers have been resolved. Only one issue remains — the demand for a salary increase. We have told them that if they submit their proposal in writing, we will forward it to the government. The rest of the issues such as overtime, dignity/respect at the workplace, and meeting-related concerns, which have been resolved here itself.”

The administration further directed that bonuses be paid to workers by November 30, and that any wage revisions announced by the Uttar Pradesh government be implemented from the effective date.

Officials added that no coercive action should be taken against workers or their representatives for participating in protests. “Any form of harassment or termination linked to participation in agitation will not be tolerated,” the DM said

To address workplace concerns, all factories have been asked to constitute internal committees to prevent sexual harassment, headed by a woman, and install complaint boxes to ensure grievances can be raised safely. Authorities also directed factory management to ensure CCTV cameras remain functional at entry points to prevent disputes and ensure transparency.

Officials warned that any violation of labour rights would invite strict legal action, and directed departments to carry out regular inspections to monitor compliance.

Besides, workers were appealed to maintain discipline and avoid being influenced by rumours, urging them to rely only on official communication.

A senior official present at the meeting said: “The idea is to ensure that workers’ rights are protected while industrial activity continues smoothly without disruption.”

Meanwhile, workers involved in the recent protest said their concerns go beyond assurances. “We have been demanding proper implementation of wage hikes and timely payments for months. Announcements are made, but on the ground, things don’t change easily,” said a protesting worker, requesting anonymity.

Another worker added, “We are not against working, but we want fair wages.”

Officials said factory management has been asked to engage with workers through dialogue and resolve disputes amicably in line with government guidelines.