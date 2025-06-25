What is Operation Dragon Eye? 60 missing Florida children rescued in massive sting

Florida’s Office of Statewide Protection (OSP) joined hands with the US Marshals Office for the Central District of Florida to rescue 60 children who had been trafficked as sex workers in the area. The announcement to declare Operation Dragon Eye successful was made on Monday (June 23). Operation Dragon Eye rescued 60 'critically missing' Florida children.(X/ @fdlepio)

What is Operation Dragon Eye?

“Attorney General James Uthmeier joined the U.S. Marshal for the Central District of Florida William Berger to announce the rescue of 60 children as part of Operation Dragon Eye in the Tampa Bay Area. As a result of the operation, eight defendants were arrested, including one on charges of human trafficking,” says the official press release.

About 20 agencies worked in tandem to discover about 60 minors in the age group of 9-17 years who had been trafficked and were at risk of being exploited. One of the kids recovered was discovered to be pregnant with the child of her trafficker as well.

"The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission. As your Attorney General and a father of three young kids, protecting children is my top priority," said Attorney General James Uthmeier in a public statement. “If you victimize children, you're going to prison, end of story.”

Charges, prosecution, and restitution

"The unique part of this operation was the fact that underaged critically missing children ranging from age 9 to 17 were not only recovered but were debriefed and provided with physical and psychological care," said U.S. Marshal William Berger. “This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return back to the streets to be further victimized.”

Eight individuals have been arrested in the process and now face charges of human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession, and drug trafficking. Special Counsel Rita Peters has been assigned to lead the prosecution in the matter. OSP is the lead prosecuting authority responsible for handling the case with assistance from the State Attorneys of the Sixth and Thirteenth Judicial Circuits.

The Department of Children and Families views this as a significant victory to prove how the protection and safety of innocent individuals is taken into regard by the state. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has assured all parents that a search is still underway to recover any kids that are still missing.

