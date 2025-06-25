South Carolina lightning strike: 18 hospitalized, including 10 children, after Lake Murray incident

On Tuesday, twenty individuals were injured in a lightning strike at a lake in South Carolina, per Fire officials. Dominion Beach Park is set to reopen following the lightning incident, with officials urging visitors to heed weather alerts.(Pexel)

They say the incident occurred around 4:43 PM ET at Dominion Beach Park on Lake Murray, located near Dreher Shoals Dam in Lexington County.

ALSO READ| When will NYC mayoral election results be announced? Here's how to track them live

What happened at Lake Murray?

A sudden thunderstorm rolled into the area, and one bolt of lightning struck the water where a group of 20 people, eight adults and 12 children, were swimming.

Irmo Fire Department spokesperson said the lightning energised a metal cable with buoys that marks the perimeter of the swimming area.

“Several people had swam out to the buoys and were holding onto the cable when it hit, and others were nearby swimming,” Irmo Fire officials said, per Fox Weather. “Everybody got quite a jolt, we’re so fortunate that injuries were not worse than they were.”

While the original reports mentioned 18 individuals hospitalised, all 12 children included, Lexington County said later that 12 people were taken to three hospitals to receive better treatment. Officials did not provide updated details on the ages of those injured, but they confirmed all are expected to survive.

Notably, the National Weather Service released a Special Weather Statement, which noted there is a storm headed to western Lexington County, which would have a possibility of lightning and wind speeds up to 50 mph.

ALSO READ| Axiom space mission launch today: When and where to watch

“Lightning can strike far away from a cloud. It doesn’t seem logical but a few hundred of us are believers today,” Irmo Fire officials noted. “It was bright and sunny at the lake, with clouds nearby but not overhead… Thunderstorm safety is no joke! Stay safe out there.”

Dominion Beach Park is expected to reopen on Wednesday.