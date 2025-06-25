Axiom space mission launch today: When and where to watch

India is set to embark on new space journey with the launch of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station today. The mission that has been put on hold at least six times will have Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as part of its four member crew. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.(REUTERS)

This mission is significant as it marks a return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland, with the launch to take place aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew of this mission includes ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Indian Space Research Organisation’s Shubhanshu Shukla, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Timings of the launch

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting 2:31 a.m. EDT (12.01 PM IST), Wednesday, June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7:00am EDT (4.30 pm IST) on Thursday, June 26.

Where to watch

The official launch of the Axiom mission can be watched online on NASA+ website and can also be viewed on the Space X website. A live webcast of this mission will begin about two hours prior to liftoff, which can also be viewed on X @SpaceX.

In the past, the Axiom-4 mission has run into multiple delays, with the first one due to the weather and then due to leaks detected on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprising science, outreach, and commercial activities.