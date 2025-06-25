When will NYC mayoral election results be announced? Here's how to track them live

New Yorkers are heading to the polls this Tuesday to choose the city’s next mayor with two wildly different Democratic candidates leading the race, former Governor Andrew Cuomo and first-term Assembly member Zohran Mamdani. From left; Democratic mayoral candidates Adrienne Adams, Brad Lander, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Andrew Cuomo, Whitney Tilson, Zohran Mamdani, Michael Blake and Scott Stringer participate in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, in New York, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)(AP)

But don’t expect a winner to be declared right after the polls close. Thanks to New York City’s ranked-choice voting system, it could take several days or even a week before we know who will take the reins at City Hall.

When will the election results be announced?

Polls close at 9 PM Tuesday, and while the Board of Elections will release unofficial results shortly after that, they’ll only show first-choice votes. In case no candidate reaches an absolute majority of those, the tabulation of the ranked-choice begins on 1 July. This procedure of removing the most poorly opinionated candidates and reallocating the votes of these candidates according to the next choice of the voters may indeed be repeated multiple times and over the course of several days.

Cuomo is attempting to make a comeback after his resignation in 2021 following a series of sexual misconduct charges against him. “This is not a job for a novice,” he told supporters, per NBC News. “This is not a job for a person who never really had a job before. We need someone who knows what they are doing on day one, because your lives depend on it.”

On the other hand, Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist who has been receiving endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been pitching the cost of living in NYC as the focal point of his campaign. “This is the most expensive city in the United States of America and New Yorkers are tired of having to worry each and every hour of each and every day about whether they can afford to live here,” he said at a recent rally.

Now, as the city waits to see who will come out on top, here are a few reliable ways to track the results in real time:

Where to follow NYC Mayoral Election results live:

The New York Times will provide live updates and “simulate ranked-choice results for the first and final rounds of voting”

PBS will show live results and an interactive map showing how different districts are voting.

The NYC Board of Elections will release unofficial, first-choice-only results shortly after polls close.