Zohran Mamdani: Indian-origin NYC mayoral candidate ahead of Andrew Cuomo in new poll

Voters across New York State are all set to cast their ballots in municipal primaries on Tuesday, June 24, which feature major comeback bids by a former governor and a former congressman. In a recent poll, Zohran Mamdani leads the 11-candidate Democratic primary field for New York City mayor, moving past widely considered frontrunner and former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the final round of ranked-choice voting. File photo of Zohran Mamdani(AP)

Zohran Mamdani ahead of Andrew Cuomo in new poll

Cuomo is attempting a political return after resigning from office over sexual harassment allegations. The Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey revealed that Cuomo was initially ahead of Mamdani, 35% to 32%, in first-choice votes. However, after calculating voters’ final round choices - following the elimination of six other candidates - Mamdani emerged at the top with 52% to Cuomo’s 48%, The Guardian reported. This is a significant turnaround, as Mamdani had trailed Cuomo by 30 points just a few months ago.

Decoding Zohran Mamdani's Run

The 33-year-old is an aspiring rapper turned state politician, known for his engaging social media presence. Popular among younger voters, Mamdani has a track record of progressive and left-wing ideas. He has previously received endorsements from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, among others.

Backed by a strong digital following, Mamdani has proposed bold ideas, such as freezing rent and making city buses free, according to The Guardian. With nearly a million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Mamdani regularly shares humorous and self-aware videos covering various topics. In several clips, he is seen walking through New York or riding the subway—creating a stark contrast with multimillionaire Cuomo, who stepped down as governor in 2021.

Zohran Mamdani's connection with India

Mamdani was born in Uganda to Indian parents. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a professor at Columbia University, while his mother is Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair.

He moved to New York City at the age of seven and developed a strong interest in politics early on. In 2021, he was elected to represent a part of Queens in the State Assembly.

If elected mayor, Mamdani aims to address the affordable housing crisis by freezing rent increases in eligible buildings. He also proposes building 200,000 new housing units over the next decade. Additionally, he plans to eliminate fares on city buses - a move estimated to cost $630 million but projected to bring in $1.5 billion in economic benefits.

FAQs:

1. When does polling take place on Tuesday?

It starts at 6 a.m. (local time) and continues until 9 p.m.

2. Who are the frontrunners in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor?

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani are currently seen as the key contenders.

3. Who are Zohran Mamdani's parents?

He is the son of Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair.