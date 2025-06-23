How New York, Washington and other US states are preparing against potential threats from Iran

Several US cities are increasing security measures amid rising tensions with Iran following recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. While officials emphasize that these steps are precautionary rather than a response to any specific threat, the heightened police presence reflects growing concerns over potential fallout from the escalating conflict. Amid rising tensions with Iran, US cities are stepping up security. New York, Washington, and Los Angeles are increasing police patrols. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Following the US airstrikes, Iran has vowed retaliation, accusing America of crossing "a very big line." While Iran may still consider nuclear negotiations or diplomatic efforts, there is also a threat of the use of economic and cyber tactics aimed at disrupting the US

Also Read: Los Angeles Police apologises for ‘offensive and embarrassing’ post about US bombings on Iran; Full statement here

Here’s how the US cities are increasing their security measures amid increasing tensions with Iran.

New York City, New York

The New York City Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they are “deploying additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites" in the city "out of an abundance of caution." On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared on X that he and the NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch “convened our international liaisons for a briefing to discuss the situation in the Middle East and how it affects us here at home," as reported by Newsweek.

He continued, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased police presence at religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites throughout the five boroughs.” Adams added, “We also continue to work with our state and federal partners to keep New Yorkers safe. I'm thinking of all the New York City families who may be affected by these developments, especially our large Persian community."

Also Read: Flight chaos after US strikes Iran: Here's why your journey might take longer

Washington, DC

In Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a statement reassuring the public that while there is no known specific threat, they are increasing patrols. MPD shared that it was “actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia."

The department added, “At this time, there are no known threats to the District. However, MPD has maintained an increased presence at religious institutions across the city. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and help keep our community safe. If you See Something, Say Something."

It also advised residents to call 911 for emergencies or immediate threats. To report suspicious activity, people can contact MPD's Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099, text 50411, or submit a report online at iwatch.dc.gov.

Los Angeles, California

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass stated on X that there are "no known credible threats," but the LAPD was “stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites." She added, “We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities.”

While it is yet to be seen if Iran will respond to the strikes by US, the State Department has issued a "worldwide caution" alert, warning Americans traveling abroad of possible protests and threats targeting US citizens and interests.