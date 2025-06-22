NYC mayoral polls: Early voting ends today; check who’s on ballot for primary elections

New York’s mayoral election is shaping up to be a close contest between former Governor Andrew Cuomo, incumbent mayor Eric Adams, and filmmaker Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani. Sunday, June 22, is the final day for early voting ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in the United States’ most populous city. Polling sites across the city will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm local time to allow voters one last opportunity to cast ballots before June 24. The NYC Board of Elections stated that over 300,000 New Yorkers have already cast their ballots during the eight-day voting period, ABC News reported. Voting stickers are seen during the New York Primary elections at the Brooklyn Museum.(Getty Images via AFP)

NYC mayor polls: Officials urge voters to cast ballot in cooler hours

As per the ABC report, the officials have been urging New York City residents to vote early in the day or during cooler hours as the city is grappling with its first major heat wave of 2025. Officials emphasized staying hydrated and avoiding long lines in the midday sun.

Candidates make final weekend stops, from Harlem to Queens

On the campaign trail, leading candidates made their closing pitches to voters across the five boroughs. Four Democratic candidates for mayor appeared together at the National Action Network’s Harlem headquarters on Saturday, posing with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

Cuomo, for his part, held a campaign stop with the mother of murdered teen Junior Feliz Guzmanan, stressing a return to law and order. “We need more police. New Yorkers don't feel safe now,” she said. Cuomo echoed the sentiment, declaring, “Public safety must be the foundation.”

NYC mayor elections: Who’s in the fray?

According to a Politico report, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, is attempting to make a political comeback. He has expressed regret over his resignation and positioned himself as a seasoned leader capable of addressing the city’s challenges. The report stated that Cuomo, despite his controversial past, is a favorite among many voters, including those who are disillusioned with the current political landscape.

In contrast, Mamdani, a progressive candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, is advocating for bold reforms like city-owned grocery stores, and a focus on affordability which is appealing, particularly to young voters. He may face challenges in getting support from the traditional Democratic base, particularly older voters.

The results of the primary polls will decide who becomes the next mayor of New York City and also show which way the Democratic Party is headed in a city that is trying to figure itself out. Meanwhile, voter sentiments are a mix of frustration and hope as many New Yorkers are looking for a leader who can tackle their issues while dealing with the fast-changing political scene.

