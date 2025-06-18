Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by ICE at immigration hearing

Bloomberg |
Jun 18, 2025 07:15 AM IST

Brad Lander was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested outside of immigration court in lower Manhattan.

Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks during a Democratic mayoral primary debate, at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios in New York on June 4, 2025. (AFP File)
Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks during a Democratic mayoral primary debate, at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios in New York on June 4, 2025. (AFP File)

Lander, who is running in next week’s Democratic primary for mayor, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday, according to his campaign. 

The comptroller, 55, was escorting a defendant out of court, his campaign said. Lander was there to observe immigration hearings and hold a media event to promote more legal funding to support immigrants, according to his public schedule.

Lander was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

The arrest comes less than a week after US Senator Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from a press conference and handcuffed after disrupting a media briefing by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. 

Lander was polling in third place with 11% support on the first round of ranked voting ahead of the June 24 primary, according to an Emerson College poll released in May. 

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also arrested in the waning weeks of the 2013 mayoral primary race, when he was protesting the closing of Brooklyn’s Long Island College Hospital.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by ICE at immigration hearing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On