Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Nuclear bomb found at a Bronx university? Here's the truth about NYC reports

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 23, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Several New York City locals and social media users were alarmed on Sunday after a report of a nuclear bomb being found at a Bronx-based university surfaced

Several New York City locals and social media users were alarmed on Sunday after a report of a nuclear bomb being found at a Bronx-based university surfaced. However, after going through X posts and reports, we found that the claims are false. No ‘nuclear bomb’ was found in NYC.

Claims about a nuclear bomb in Bronx surfaced on Sunday(Unsplash)
Claims about a nuclear bomb in Bronx surfaced on Sunday(Unsplash)

Where did the claims originate from?

The ‘nuclear bomb’ claims started after local alerts application Citizen posted about a device found at a university on Sunday. “NUCLEAR BOMB FOUND AT UNIVERSITY,” the alert read.

However, Citizen quickly changed the alert to a fire update. “A false “Nuclear Bomb Found” alert on the Citizen app sparked panic across the Bronx. The actual emergency was a fifth-alarm structure fire, with no nuclear threat involved,” one person quickly noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Who but "Nuclear Bomb Found" headline on citizen app 🙄 and no, it's a Six alarm massive fire in the Bronx that spread to three structures," another person added.

Bronx fire

Photos on social media showed several officials responding to a fire in the Bronx. “The Red Cross is on scene for a 3 Alarm fire on Devoe Terrace in the Bronx,” GNY Red Cross confirmed. Authorities are yet to confirm what caused the fire and if there were injuries in the incident. 

The New York Fire Department said the fire started shortly before 7:30 PM local time on the first floor of one of the homes on Devoe Terrace and West 190th Street. The alert was raised to a five-alarm fire. 

“Update: Five Alarm Fire: Devoe Terrace & West 190th Street, The Bronx. Expect smoke & traffic delays in the area. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows. Multilingual & ASL Link,” the department tweeted. 

