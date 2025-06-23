Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
Israel has 'moved closer to goals' in Iran after US bombing: Benjamin Netanyahu

AFP |
Jun 23, 2025 12:53 AM IST

'We have achieved a great deal, and thanks to President Trump, we have moved closer to our goals,' Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israel has "moved closer" to its goals in Iran after US President Donald Trump ordered overnight bombing raids on the Islamic republic's nuclear sites, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

US President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2025.(Reuters)
"We have achieved a great deal, and thanks to President Trump, we have moved closer to our goals," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference, adding that "when they have been reached, the operation will finish".

