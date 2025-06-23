When did Trump decide to strike Iran? Minutes before bomb dropped, reveals Vance

US vice-president JD Vance on Sunday revealed that Donald Trump authorised a strike on 3 key nuclear installations in Iran just minutes before the operation was set to commence. During an appearance on NBC, Vance said that the US President made the final call to attack Iran "minutes before the bomb dropped". US President Donald Trump in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, DC during military's strike on Iran.(AFP)

Speaking with host Kristen Welker, Vance said that Trump had the ability to abort the mission until the very last moment, but “he decided to proceed."

The strike, involving 'bunker buster' bombs, targeted three nuclear sites in Iran and took place on Sunday. The timeline was confirmed by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff during a press briefing.

Track live updates on Israel-Iran war here

Why US stepped in

After days of intense deliberation, the president's decision followed mounting internal and external pressures. Trump had previously directed his press secretary to present a two-week deliberation window, while continuing private discussions leaning toward US involvement in Israel’s military campaign. The final go-ahead was reportedly given to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after ongoing diplomatic efforts, led by US envoy Steve Witkoff, failed to produce a breakthrough.

Also read - Operation Midnight Hammer timeline: Here's how US carried out 18-hour-long mission against Iran

“This is a very delicate moment,” Vance said, noting that the White House is closely monitoring Iran’s next moves - including whether it will retaliate against US forces or persist in its nuclear ambitions. According to Vance, the situation remains fluid, with Iran’s intentions expected to become clearer within 24 hours.

Despite no official response from Tehran, the US has received “indirect messages” from the Iranian government. Defense Secretary Hegseth stated Sunday that both public and private communications have been conveyed through multiple channels.

Addressing concerns about a potential escalation in the Gulf, Vance warned that any Iranian attempt to disrupt shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz would be “suicidal” and “destroy their own economy.”

Vance also dismissed speculation of an extended military campaign. “The president, more than anybody, is worried about protracted military conflicts,” he said. “What we’re involved in is a very targeted effort to eliminate the Iranian nuclear program.”