Operation Midnight Hammer timeline: Here's how US carried out 18 hour long mission against Iran

In a high-stakes military operation dubbed Midnight Hammer, the US launched a powerful strike involving B-2 stealth bombers and submarines. Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed during a Sunday press conference that the US deployed bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, along with Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines. Operation Midnight Hammer timeline. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 18-hour mission culminated in precision strikes within Iranian territory, with the U.S. claiming to have successfully "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program.

Also Read: What is Operation Midnight Hammer? Pete Hegseth offers key details about ‘bold and brilliant’ US airstrikes on Iran

June 21, 12:01 (EDT)- B-2s Depart Whiteman AFB

Caine explained that the bombers, launched from the Whiteman AFB, were part of a carefully orchestrated plan designed to maintain tactical surprise. A decoy package veered westward into the Pacific, while the main strike force—consisting of seven B-2 Spirit bombers with two crew members each—quietly proceeded east. The operation was shrouded in secrecy, with only a small group of planners and key leaders in Washington and Tampa aware of the effort.

June 21, 17:00 (EDT)- B-2s join support package in CENTCOM

During the 18-hour flight, the B-2s conducted multiple in-flight refuelings before linking up with escort and support aircraft. This was executed with precision and minimal communications, requiring exact synchronization across various platforms in a tightly controlled airspace.

June 21, 17:00 (EDT)- Maritime Launch

Just before the strike package entered Iranian airspace, a US submarine launched over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting critical infrastructure in Isfahan, located within the Central Command Area of Responsibility.

June 21, 18:00 (EDT)- Bombers and support package enter Iran

As the strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US used decoys and high-speed aircraft to counter threats. Supported by various military commands, advanced suppression weapons were deployed near Fordow and Natanz to ensure safe passage.

June 21, 18:40-19:00 (EDT)- Time on target

The lead B-2 dropped two GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators on Fordow, marking the first strike of several against Iranian nuclear targets. All three sites were hit between 6:40 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., with Tomahawk missiles striking Isfahan last to maintain operational surprise.

June 21, 19:30 (EDT)- Bombers exit Iran

After releasing its weapons, the Midnight Hammer strike package exited Iranian airspace and began its return journey. No reports have indicated any shots fired at the package during its exit.

June 22: Bombers return to Whiteman AFB

The bombers successfully returned to Whiteman Air Force Base after completing the mission.