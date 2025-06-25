Priyanka Chopra can't stop talking about daughter Malti Marie's cute antics at Heads of State NYC premiere

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet front and centre as she graced the New York city premiere of her upcoming action thriller, Heads of State. Flanked by her co-stars Idris Elba on one side and John Cena on the other, the trio made for quite the gorgeous frame. Priyanka Chopra can't stop gushing about little Malti Marie at Heads of State's NYC premiere(Photos: X, Instagram)

Catching a moment with the globally-acknowledged desi girl, Entertainment Tonight asked exactly what is on everyone's minds — more about little Malti Marie! And the gushing mum was more than happy to oblige.

Malti has an adorable tendency to constantly be rummaging through Priyanka's things as she gets ready for her big nights. And Priyanka is of course, ever-grateful for her little one's energy: "She definitely runs our house", PC quipped. So does Malti help Priyanka get all dolled up? "She did, she always does actually, mostly when she's with me she does", the former Miss World added.

But more than just the little BTS glimpses of Malti, what is she actually like? "She's so fun and precocious and like loves everything about life and joyous and curious and kind it's just, she makes everyday so amazing".

Fun fact: Did you know that Malti actually refers to her in-house pop band, the Jonas Brothers, as the Donut Brothers? When asked about it, PC just exclaimed, "I love that!". So does the little one have a favourite Jonas Brothers song yet, belted out by dad Nick Jonas and uncles Joe and Kevin Jonas? "I don't know if she even associates the band with it. She just knows that dad goes to work and they are called the Donut Brothers", laughed Priyanka.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State follows two world leaders, who must set aside their rivalry to best a global conspiracy targeted at them by a ruthless foreign adversary. Besides Priyanka, John and Idris, the film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. The film is eyeing a release on July 2 on OTT.

Will you be tuning in?