Triple H in a pickle involving two potential finalists ahead of WWE Night of Champions match – here's who they are

Triple H seems to face a major issue ahead of the WWE Night of Champions involving two possible finalists – Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Considering their world-famous rivalry and recent World Championship losses, both men are in no position to lose out on the Night of Champions title which makes their upcoming semifinal all the more important. Triple H in a pickle ahead of WWE Night of Champions match involving two potential finalists(X)

As of now, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Rhodes, and Uso have qualified for the first-round matches of the King of the Ring Tournament, a part of the WWE Night of Champions tournament. Zayn and Orton are scheduled to compete in this week’s SmackDown to decide the first finalist for the tournament. The much-anticipated clash between Rhodes and Uso will feature in next week’s RAW to determine the second finalist.

The Rollins factor

Speculations suggest that a possible interference from Seth Rollins and his faction could thaw the match. These circumstances came close to reality in this week’s RAW episode when Uso pinned down Branson Reed to advance to the King of the Ring tournament in a deadly 4-way win. Rollins came out in anger at the end and challenged Uso to a confrontation.

Just as Uso was prepping for a stomp, Rhodes stepped in favor of his long-time friend Rollins which led to all parties peacefully backing down. Next week’s battle between Rhodes and Uso is a crucial one for WWE Night of Champions. Another loss for either of the two could prove quite heavy for their career.

Fans are now anxious to see Triple H book the final moments of next week’s match.

– By Stuti Gupta