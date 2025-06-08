Money in the Bank: Triple H may soon be released from WWE, says former employee

Paul “Triple H” Levesque may soon be exiting WWE, according to former employee Jonathan Coachman. During a recent appearance on John Poz’s podcast Two Man Power Trip, Coachman explained that Triple H may soon be leaving the company as a result of a behind-the-scenes power struggle at TKO (holding company that owns the WWE). Triple H did a press conference after the conclusion of 2023 WWE Money in the Bank(Twitter)

A recent revenue report revealed the hierarchy at TKO, where The Rock was ranked higher in power compared to The Game. Coachman also indicated a power struggle between the Chief Content Officer and Director of the Board at TKO i.e., Dwayne Johnson and Triple H.

“On the report, Ari (Emanuel) was the number one guy; he is the guy. He also runs two or three other things that they run. It gets very complicated.

For this discussion, The Rock got anywhere from 30 to 45 million in the last year to come back and be on the board of directors. So, on their financials, you’ve got Ari, you’ve got another name, and then you’ve got Vince McMahon…Vince still holds the third most stock options or pieces of stock in the company.

Then you keep going down; there’s only about eight names on the list, and there’s Dwayne Johnson. And then, you got Nick Khan, the president of WWE. The one name that is not on there, Paul Levesque, Triple H. And from my time there and my time with the Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H. That does not go away. They’ve always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons. And I actually like Triple H a lot,” Coachman explained.

Coachman revealed that he had “good intel” on the power struggle going on behind the scenes and wouldn’t give Triple H more than 18 months at the company.

Fans recently vented their frustration against Triple H’s decision to let go of several veterans such as R-Truth, Carlito, and Sarah Logan from the company. “They’re looking at the numbers. They’re looking at how many do we have to cut or how much money do we have to cut. And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque picks. And that’s what it is,” Coachman said.

He also believes that The Rock would like to replace Triple H with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz as the creative head.

By Stuti Gupta