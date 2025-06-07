WWE Money in the Bank: Roman Reigns' TKO contract under risk? Insider drops big hint

A wild rumor about Roman Reigns has been making the rounds lately. Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich has now shared more details about the speculation surrounding Reigns' contract situation under TKO. On RAW this week, Seth Rollins told fans that Roman Reigns won’t be back anytime soon. (Getty Images via AFP)

It looks like WWE, now under TKO’s leadership, is making big changes to its roster. The company has reportedly decided not to renew the contracts of R-Truth, Valhalla, and Carlito. Now, Roman Reigns — one of WWE’s top stars and its highest-paid performer — is being talked about because of his part-time schedule.

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Savinovich discussed the rumors about Reigns’ $15 million annual earnings. He doesn’t believe WWE will release Reigns, but he does think the company is planning to lower his pay.

“While they won’t outright release him, he won’t be making $15 million per year anymore,” Savinovich said. “Now, why $15 million? Let me break it down. Roman Reigns’ base salary is $5 million. But then there are add-ons—pay-per-views, video game deals like WWE 2K, promotional appearances, merchandise royalties (he earns 30% on merch, which is huge), and special bonuses like appearances in Saudi Arabia. Plus, he earns a cut from ticket sales. All of this adds up to $15 million a year."

Savinovich also said he heard that TKO wants to renegotiate Reigns’ contract.

“And TKO? They’re cutting costs across the board. We’ve seen recent releases, and there are rumors of more. Remember when Nick Khan—a major WWE exec—announced he was selling $4 million worth of stock? That raised eyebrows. TKO is saying: Roman’s not around full-time. Why are we paying him so much? So, they want to renegotiate.”

There’s no official confirmation yet, so fans should take all this with a grain of salt.

On RAW this week, Seth Rollins told fans that Roman Reigns won’t be back anytime soon. Rollins, with help from Bron Breakker, took out the Original Tribal Chief and wrote him off TV for now.

Rollins is now firmly in control on RAW and has earned a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Will Reigns return to go after Rollins and get his revenge? Fans will have to watch Money in the Bank this weekend to find out.