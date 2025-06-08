LA Knight might lose Money in the Bank Ladder for this bizarre reason; fans blame Triple H

This Saturday in Los Angeles, LA Knight will take part in his third Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Once again, he’s the fan favorite. Over the last couple of years, Knight has become one of the most popular stars in WWE. But his journey hasn’t been smooth. He’s had to deal with confusing storylines and surprising losses. Over the last couple of years, Knight has become one of the most popular stars in WWE.(Reddit)

With so many new wrestlers joining WWE, it seems like LA Knight isn’t a top priority for Triple H anymore. But here’s the thing — LA Knight was never supposed to be the top guy. All he ever got was a chance to be himself on TV. And every time he got that chance, he delivered.

Many fans believe LA Knight deserves a real shot at the top. And that shot could come in the form of the Money in the Bank briefcase — a contract that lets him challenge for a world title whenever he wants. This might be WWE’s last real chance to make LA Knight a world champion, and Saturday could be the first step.

If Knight wins the briefcase, he could cash in right away. WWE Champion John Cena is an option, but that’s not very likely right now. A more realistic target would be World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Cena, Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul will all be in the main event on Saturday, which might make it hard for Knight to cash in that night.

But on Monday, two nights later, Jey Uso is scheduled to defend his title against Gunther. That could be the perfect moment. If Jey is badly hurt after that match, Knight might cash in and finally win the big one. It would be a huge moment — but not without some mixed reactions.

Fans love LA Knight, but they also really love Jey Uso. If Knight cashes in on a beaten-down Uso, the crowd might not love it, even if they cheer for Knight most of the time. That moment could push Knight to show more of his cocky, villain side again — something we haven’t seen in a while. It could shake up Monday Night RAW in a big way.

A move to RAW would be great for LA Knight. There are fresh faces for him to face — guys like Gunther, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and more. With so many big names on RAW, Triple H might try something bold and give Knight the title, just like he did with Jey Uso.

A heel (bad guy) version of LA Knight, now as a top star, could be one of Triple H’s biggest moves yet. Watching Knight go up against those big names as champion could finally make him a true main event star. Monday Night RAW could become his show.

But first, he has to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday at the Intuit Dome.