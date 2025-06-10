R-Truth shocks WWE fans – the real story behind his return

At the end of WWE Money in the Bank 2025, fans were shocked when R-Truth attacked John Cena during the main event. Just a week earlier, R-Truth had said something that made people think he was done with WWE. But later, WWE told Fightful that his contract had just ended, and it wasn’t official yet. R-Truth made a shocking entry during Money in Bank event(X)

Behind the scenes, people close to R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) said he already signed a new deal with WWE. His son, Christopher Killings, even posted something on social media that seemed to confirm it.

After the news came out that Truth was gone, many wrestling promoters tried to book him, thinking he was a free agent. Even some WWE wrestlers thought it was real. They said goodbye to him and were very upset. One person said, “There were a lot of tears. Killings was shocked and kind of disgusted. We all were.”

People close to the situation said WWE let Truth go in a cold and unfriendly way. A lower-level employee told him, not someone from the top.

At first, Truth didn’t respond when WWE tried to reach out again. Then CEO Nick Khan stepped in personally. After that, both sides agreed on a new deal. Sources said they “met halfway” to make it work.

One veteran wrestler who’s known Truth for years said, “Ronnie wouldn’t lie to us. If it was fake, he’d just tell us to keep it quiet. He wouldn’t do all this. And Paul (Triple H) knows it’s wrong to trick the locker room like that.”

During the post-show press conference, Triple H acted like the whole thing was part of the storyline. But not everyone believed him. Some wrestlers disagreed, and Truth’s son even posted a “cap” emoji (which means “lie”) in response to what Triple H said. One veteran said, “See? You can’t control what everyone says.”

Another wrestler was more honest, saying, “I don’t believe this was some big plan. And I know Hunter doesn’t like it when fans take over the story.”

One of Truth’s close friends in WWE said something funny but sad: “It felt like we fired Santa Claus.”

Thankfully, things are better now. The mood backstage is happy and positive after Truth came back.

People say the new deal came together in the last 72 hours before the show.