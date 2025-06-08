R-Truth breaks silence on whether his WWE exit was scripted or not

R-Truth recently addressed his WWE departure, revealing whether it was part of a larger storyline or a genuine exit. Earlier this month, the veteran superstar announced that his contract had expired and he was leaving the company, sparking an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers. However, just a week later, he made a surprise return at the end of the Money in the Bank event, leaving many to wonder what happened. R-Truth's recent WWE exit raised questions of authenticity after his surprise return at Money in the Bank. (X)

R-Truth reveals if his exit was planned or not

R-Truth shocked fans by attacking former rival John Cena during his tag match with Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. The surprise move fueled speculation about whether his WWE exit was a storyline or a real departure, followed by a re-signing.

Following the match, a fan posted R-Truth’s video on social media, adding that everyone got “worked” up on his departure. Responding to the post, the R-truth wrote, “No work,” clarifying that he was indeed released from the company earlier this month, ITRWrestling.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, those within WWE believed R-Truth’s departure was legitimate and not part of a storyline. Reports suggest that a new deal may have been finalized just days before his unexpected return at Money in the Bank.

Triple H claims R-Truth’s departure was scripted

While a couple of reports and Truth himself have insisted that his departure was scripted, Triple H claims otherwise. At the 2025 Money in the Bank post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer was asked whether R-Truth’s exit was genuine or part of a larger storyline. He implied that the whole situation may have been planned all along. He said, “Enjoying the show? Whole part of the show.”

R-Truth’s shocking return has left fans buzzing, and all eyes are now on what comes next for the longtime WWE superstar.