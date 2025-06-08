R-Truth back with WWE after public backlash; to continue under a new name - Report

R Truth is back! Yes, you read that right. The 53-year-old shocked the world when he made his presence felt during the main event of WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Last week, R Truth took to social media to announce that he had been released by the WWE. Ever since his confirmation on X (formerly Twitter), fans went into overdrive criticising the company for letting go of a talent like Truth. WWE Money in the Bank 2025: R-Truth is back! He made a shocking return, attacking John Cena in the main event. (Screengrab - Netflix )

‘We Want Truth’ and ‘Come Back Truth’ trended worldwide on social media. During this week's episode of SmackDown, John Cena was constantly interrupted by the crowd as they broke out into the chants of ‘We Want Truth’.

It looks like the WWE finally heard the voices of its audience as R-Truth made a shocking return during the main event of the Money in the Bank. R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, interrupted the tag team match between John Cena-Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes-Jey Uso.

After the main event, Cody Rhodes addressed the return of R-Truth, saying, "You guys wanted R-Truth, and it’s always our job, everybody here, Triple H, Nick Khan, to give you what you want, so thank you, guys, for letting us know. Thank you.”

Truth appeared as a black-hoodie man, and he then attacked John Cena from behind. Once the Universal Champion was down, Truth lifted up his mask, revealing his face, much to the delight of the entire crowd in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old then hit Cena with the WWE Universal Title. Cody Rhodes capitalised as he hit the Champion with a CrossRhodes. In the end, Rhodes and Jey Uso picked up a victory.

Michael Cole, who was on commentary, also discussed the fact that the WWE released Truth and how the fans weren't happy with the decision.

How did R-Truth's return come to be?

According to PWInsider, R Truth had been discussing independent bookings and appearances with the WWE's top management for several days. However, the decision to bring him back was made within the last 72 hours.

He will now be known in the company under the Ron Killings name, at least initially. The WWE has already listed his merchandise back on its official website.

It was on June 1, 2025, that Truth announced that the WWE decided not to renew his contract. “I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”