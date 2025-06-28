WWE Night of Champions 2025 Live Updates: John Cena, CM Punk all set to turn back clock in an epic main event

WWE Night of Champions 2025 Live Updates: The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is all set to host an extravagant WWE night where John Cena will take on CM Punk in the World Championship title match. The legendary wrestlers, who shared a fierce in-ring rivalry over a decade ago during CM Punk's initial run in WWE, are set to reignite that intensity once again. As they gear up for their showdown in Riyadh, fans will witness the two icons step back into the ring, determined to assert their dominance and settle the score. ...Read More

Cena is currently on his farewell tour carrying the WWE Championship belt, which he won at WrestleMania 31 after beating Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, it will be the first time when Punk will fight for the title against Cena since his return to the WWE. It is highly unlikely for Cena to lose the battle at this stage on his farewell tour, but Cena vs Punk has always delivered unpredictable and box-office results.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton will also be in action as he takes on his good friend and mentee Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring final. The two top wrestlers remain the baby faces in the company, and the result of this fight might change it after Night of Champions. In the women’s final, Asuka is slated to face Jade Cargill in a highly anticipated clash, with several intriguing possibilities for how the match — and the subsequent title storyline — could unfold.

Saturday's card will feature a deeply personal clash as tensions within The Bloodline erupt into a full-blown family war. United States Champion Jacob Fatu is set to defend his title against Solo Sikoa in what promises to be an emotionally charged battle. The rift between the two has been brewing for weeks, with Fatu growing increasingly frustrated with Sikoa’s underhanded tactics and growing ego. Sikoa, in turn, has been mocking Fatu behind his back, sowing discord within the faction. The animosity reached its peak at Money in the Bank, where Fatu shockingly cost Sikoa a shot at the briefcase, sparking a brutal backstage altercation that made it clear this was no longer just about pride—it was personal. Now, with the United States Championship on the line, the former allies will step inside the ring not just to settle a score, but to determine who truly deserves to lead their legacy forward.