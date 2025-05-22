Pittsburgh tornado watch: These Pennsylvania cities warned - Here's when twister will hit

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pittsburgh issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday, urging residents across parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia to prepare for potential tornadoes until 8:00 PM EDT. The watch, covering eight Pennsylvania counties, two Ohio counties, and eight West Virginia counties, highlights a severe weather threat with the possibility of twisters, damaging winds, and hail impacting major cities like Pittsburgh, Greensburg, and Uniontown. A tornado watch has been issued for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania(Unsplash)

Below is a detailed breakdown of the affected areas, warned cities, and expected timing of the storm’s approach.

Affected Pennsylvania Cities and Counties

The tornado watch encompasses Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties in Pennsylvania, putting several key cities on high alert.

The NWS specifically named Aliquippa, Ambridge, Beaver Falls, Butler, Canonsburg, Connellsville, Ellwood City, Greensburg, Latrobe, Masontown, Monaca, Murrysville, New Castle, New Kensington, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Uniontown, Washington, and Waynesburg as areas at risk.

These communities face potential tornadoes, with the Pittsburgh Metro Area, a major urban hub, under particular scrutiny due to its dense population. The watch warns of flying debris, damage to roofs, vehicles, and trees, and the risk of mobile home destruction, according to the NWS.

When will the tornado hit?

The NWS issued the watch at 4:03 PM EDT, effective until 8:00 PM EDT, indicating a four-hour window for severe weather. Radar data from the NWS Pittsburgh office suggests storms capable of producing tornadoes could approach the region as early as 5:00 PM EDT, with peak activity expected between 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM EDT, based on storm movement patterns noted in similar regional alerts, per AccuWeather.

Residents are urged to monitor NOAA Weather Radio or local news for real-time updates, as tornadoes can form rapidly. The NWS emphasized immediate action: “Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows."

Beyond Pennsylvania, the watch includes Columbiana and Jefferson Counties in Ohio (affecting cities like Columbiana, East Liverpool, Salem, and Steubenville) and Brooke, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia (covering Fairmont, Follansbee, Kingwood, Morgantown, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Terra Alta, Weirton, Wellsburg, and Wheeling).

The NWS advised residents to seek shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued, emphasizing the danger to those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles. “Find the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the alert states.

Local authorities in Pittsburgh and Greensburg have opened emergency shelters, and Allegheny County officials urged preparedness.