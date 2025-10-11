Why was 'Star-Spangled Banner' met with jeers at WWE's Crown Jewel in Australia?

The WWE's "Crown Jewel" premium live event in Perth, Australia took place early Saturday morning. The Australians, however, made it apparent that the US is now not at the top of their list of love interests. WWE's Crown Jewel event in Perth saw Australian singer Sophie Foster jeered while performing the US national anthem.(X@ShootOrWork)

Sophie Foster, an Australian singer, played the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of the event, and it was loudly jeered. The video of the moment went viral on social media.

“I was at an ice hockey game in Nashville this past week and the full stadium went crazy when the star spangled banner was sang. Loved it. Lot proud Americans!” one person commented on the viral video.

“If you aren't mature enough to respect another nation's anthem then I would ask the US Gubmnt (Govt) to end all foreign aid to your country. Let's see how you cope using your own resources,” another commented.

Trump's return to White House

The national anthem of the US has been jeered at various sporting events this year, possibly more after President Donald Trump entered office.

Soon after Trump declared his intention to make Canada the “51st state” in a trade war, the Canadian crowd in Toronto loudly jeered the song during the 4 Nations hockey tournament. Afterward, WWE announcer Pat McAfee referred to Canada as “terrible” when it was blasted at a Toronto Raptors game.

During a March game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers supporters booed the Canadian national anthem.

“Smackdown” on Friday night marked the start of WWE's week-long travel to Australia.

Following a six-year break, WWE recently returned to Australia for the "Elimination Chamber" after making its first trip there in the 1980s.