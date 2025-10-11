What is pee challenge? New Jersey issues stern warning over disturbing TikTok trend among youth, ‘Students who…’

Communities, law enforcement, and schools are issuing warnings on the “Pee Challenge,” a troubling new TikTok phenomenon. People are recording videos of themselves urinating in inappropriate public areas online as a result of this trend. The health dangers and the harm it causes have many people and officials shocked and worried. The 'Pee Challenge' on TikTok has alarmed communities, with participants filming public urination.(representative image/unsplash)

New pee challenge, what is it?

People who participate in the “pee challenge” film themselves urinating in public areas such as parking lots, playgrounds, and even school grounds. They post these videos on TikTok, using the hashtag #PeeChallenge.

Many people find the trend startling and distressing because, in most places, it is not only impolite but also illegal to urinate in public.

"Our department is aware of a nationwide trend of people claiming to be urinating in public places," announced Bristol Police on Facebook. The police further stated that they are presently looking into similar allegations.

In Shanghai, China, two adolescents recorded themselves peeing into hot pot broth at a restaurant, sparking a global craze. However, they were forced to publicly apologize and pay a $300,000 punishment.

New Jersey issues warning against Pee challenge

The Barnegat School District in New Jersey issued a stern letter alerting families about the trend. Students engaging in the challenge will be subject to severe penalties, the letter said, calling the trend “completely reprehensible.”

“Students who participate, attempt to participate, or simulate participation in this trend will face strict school consequences,” Principal Patrick Magee said.

The police and district are dedicated to conducting a thorough investigation into each and every report, the Barnegat School District stressed, highlighting that it is important for families and students to know that supporting or engaging in this trend will not be accepted.

Students may be suspended, expelled from school, or even charged with a crime if they spread or accept the challenge.

One video captured someone urinating from the roof of a building in Sussex Borough, New Jersey, while onlookers stared on. Such conduct puts people's safety and property at danger. Additionally, it can result in charges of indecent exposure.

Meanwhile, one Missouri high school closed some restrooms in September due to the trend after it was suspected that kids had peed on the floor.