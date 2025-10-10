Meet Cassian, 13-pound ‘mega baby’ from Nashville who’s stunned doctors and TikTok alike

It is not every day that a delivery room falls silent in disbelief. But that is exactly what happened at Nashville’s TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital when “mega-baby” Cassian was born. The newborn weighed 12.9 pounds, or about 5.8 kilograms. WMSV posted his photograph, confirming the news. A hospital in Nashville has welcomed a 13-pound baby, named Cassian.(TikTok/ @shlbmrtn)

For perspective, the average baby weighs around 7.5 pounds at birth. Cassian is nearly double that, making him the biggest newborn delivered at the TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital in three years, according to The Independent.

A birth to remember

Hospital staff described the birth as beautiful and a reminder of “resilience and love.” Cassian’s mother, Shelby, thanked the entire team in an emotional post after recovering from her C-section, the Daily Star reported.

“I want to send extra thanks to the ladies that took the best care of me,” she wrote, thanking the NICU team that cared for “mega-baby" Cassian. They "loved on him when I couldn’t. I’ll never forget you,” she added.

Cassian’s birth highlights the unpredictable nature of pregnancy. Doctors often monitor size through ultrasound, but even the most advanced scans can underestimate birth weight, as seen in Cassian’s case.

Internet reacts

According to Daily Express US, reactions came fast on Shelby’s TikTok post, which has been viewed by millions. Some joked that Cassian must have “walked out” during his delivery. One user asked how many years Cassian had been in the womb. Another person congratulated Shelby but asked if she was okay.

Not the first ‘mega baby’ to go viral

Cassian is not the only “mega-baby,” Daily Star mentioned in its report. Brazil’s Henrí Bandeira de Mello Barbosa Xavier became an online sensation for his size when he matched a two-year-old’s measurements at just ten months old.

Henri weighed 4.2kg at birth last year. He grew rapidly to 14kg and 79 centimeters within a year, with many people calling him a very cute baby. Henri’s mother Alessandra recalled that even ultrasounds failed to predict his size before birth.

Both Cassian and Henri have broken records and reminded everyone how unpredictable and miraculous birth can be.

