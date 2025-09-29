Newborn baby girl found abandoned roadside in Philippines, investigation underway to trace parents

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was discovered inside a cardboard box on the roadside in Tuguegarao City in the Philippines. A major police investigation has been launched to trace the parents of the child, People magazine reported. Newborn baby girl left in cardboard box on road side in Philippines(Representative image/Unsplash)

Baby girl found in cardboard box

In an official statement on Facebook, the Philippine National Police (PNP) informed that the girl child was seen by a resident along a road in Tuguegarao City at around 6:50 AM (local time) on September 24.

Soon after, the child was rushed to the Tuguegarao City Peoples General Hospital. Doctors at the facility said the girl was absolutely fine and in good health. She was first seen by an old lady while she was walking on the road. At the hospital, the newborn was found to be "clipped" with an umbilical cord, indicating that she could be less than a day old.

In a video, the girl child was seen wriggling around inside the cardboard box that was placed on a wall, according to People.

May Asuncion, a social worker associated with the City Social Welfare and Development Office, said the girl is in "stable condition" after being carefully examined by the doctors. For now, she has been kept at the facility for up to five days to make sure that she remains in good health.

In a statement, Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the rescue highlights the care and duty that President Marcos is expecting from all the law enforcement officials in the region.

Noting that "every life is precious," the official stated that they will not stop until the parents of the child have been found.

A police spokesperson said the newborn's life was saved due to the "quick reporting of our compatriots to the police". "We encourage anyone with information to come together to bring justice and proper care to this child,” People quoted the police spokesperson.

Who are the newborn child's parents?

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway. People have even urged locals to come forward and share information related to the case so that the person responsible can be identified.

