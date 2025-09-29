Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Michigan church shooting linked to Mormon leader's death? Big update in police investigation

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 01:05 am IST

The shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, took place a day after national church president Russell M. Nelson died at the age of 101.

Police are reportedly probing if the shooting at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan is linked in any way to the death of the Mormon church leader.

A 40-year-old man from Burton was suspected to be behind the Michigan church shooting, authorities shared, adding that the suspect was dead. (Getty Images via AFP)
A 40-year-old man from Burton was suspected to be behind the Michigan church shooting, authorities shared, adding that the suspect was dead. (Getty Images via AFP)

A source briefed on the investigation said that authorities are working urgently to determine the motive of the attack and are checking whether the timing of the attack has any link to the passing of the church president, ABC News reported. They are also reportedly checking if the congregation faced any recent threats.

The shooting, which claimed the life of at least one and left many injured, on Sunday, took place after national church president Russell M. Nelson died at the age of 101 on Saturday. Authorities shared that the suspect is now dead and there is no active threat.

What happened in the Michigan shooting

In a press briefing, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye announced that a 40-year-old man from Burton had driven a vehicle through the front entrance of the church around 10:25 am, and then proceeded to exit the vehicle and fire ‘several rounds’ at the parishioners gathered there.

Renye shared that ten people had been taken to the hospital and one person had died. The gunman got into a firefight with responding cops, including a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer and an officer from the township. He was shot and died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Also Read | Robert James Smith identified as Michigan LDS church shooter? Grok names singer as suspect, apologizes for 'glitch'

Reacting to the incident, President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform wrote “The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”.

Vice President JD Vance also said, “Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders.”

