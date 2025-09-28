Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan, hours after 3 killed in North Carolina town

Several people have been shot at a Mormon church in the US state of Michigan, police said Sunday. The mass shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The shooter is down, police said.(Representative image)

The church was thus on fire, news agency AP reported.

The shooter is down, police said, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church. The town has roughly 8,000 people.

More details on possible casualties were awaited.

US Attorney General Pamela Bindi posted on X: “I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan.”

She said FBI and ATF agents are en route.

“Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy,” she further wrote.

This came just hours after a horrific shooting at a seaside town called Southport in North Carolina that left three people dead and five others injured. That was a “highly premeditated” attack, police said on Sunday.

Police chief Todd Coring said at a press conference that a man named Nigel Edge of Oak Island has been arrested for opening fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at American Fish Company in Southport.

The shooting, which erupted about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, took place along a popular stretch of bars and restaurants in the historic port town. Investigators said Edge piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly, fired, and then sped away.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.