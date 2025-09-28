Grand Blanc shooting: Massive fire at church amid active shooter claims; scary video emerges

Locals reported a shooting situation at Grand Blanc's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday. Videos on social media showed a massive plume of smoke over the church. Authorities confirmed the shooter is down and there is no active threat. Police have not released details on the suspected shooter or the victims yet. Shooting reports came from Grand Blanc, Michigan on Sunday(X)

Grand Blanc Township Police Department in Michigan stated: “There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time.”

“The church is actively on fire. For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish,” the statement further added.

“There was just an active shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, with several victims reported. Police confirm that the shooter is DOWN, and the threat is neutralized. The church is actively burning. This is evil. Pray for everybody's safety 🙏” a reporter from the scene posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also posted a video from outside the church.

“Pray for those in Grand Blanc, MIchigan. I know many there including family that attend the local ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Nobody is responding to me,” another person posted a plea on the Elon Musk-led platform.

Where is Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan?

Grand Blanc, Michigan, is home to a congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located on McCandlish Road, where members gather for worship, community service, and faith-based activities.

