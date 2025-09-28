Southport NC mass shooting: Alleged suspect's chilling past, legal woes and affair with celebrity

At least three people were killed and eight injured in a fatal mass shooting that shook North Carolina's Southport Yacht Basin late Saturday night when gunshots broke out from a boat. North Carolina's Southport Yacht Basin shooting left 3 dead and at least 8 injured.(X@6Drillz_tv)

Social media accounts identify the suspect as Nigel Max Edge, a local man with a troubled record who was once known as Sean DeBevoise. However, authorities have not identified or revealed any details about the shooter as they are still grilling the arrested person.

Also Read: Tyra Spaulding dies at 29: What was Jamaican Pageant Star's cause of death? All about her last chilling post

Nigel Max Edge's schizophrenia diagnosis

According to details which have surfaced on social media, Sean William DeBevoise, reportedly a veteran of the US Marine Corps, legally changed his identity to Nigel Max Edge. He presently resides in the neighboring town of Oak Island, North Carolina. DeBevoise, 40, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and cognitive dysfunction as a result of serious traumatic brain injuries he experienced during his 2006 deployment in Iraq, including a potential gunshot wound to the head.

He filed several lawsuits, blasted alleged conspiracies (such as a “white supremacist LGBTQ pedophile ring” that targeted him), and independently published a book on Amazon called “Headshot-Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts),” as per public documents and social media.

Nigel Max Edge's military journey

In a video he posted on social media for his GoFundMe campaign, DeBevoise opens up about his high school journey as 9/11 occurred in 2001. He further reveals how his upbringing in New City, New York influenced his choice to join the military.

DeBevoise says that he was shot four times, with shrapnel remnants all over his body and head during his military service.

He speaks about his two deployments as a sharpshooter in Haiti and Iraq, as well as his GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a fishing boat that was allegedly the same single-engine boat used in the Southport Yacht Basin.

Nigel Max Edge and lawsuits

In addition, the suspected gunman filed court filings, accusing doctors and the LBGTQ code in an effort to deliberately obstruct his access to medical care and legal justice.

Nigel Max and Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler, a country music artist, was formerly linked with Nigel Max.

The duo went to the 2012 CMT Awards together, but their relationship quickly fell apart. Later, Max sued Pickler, alleging she had tried to kill him.

Disclaimer: The story is based on social media claims and Hindustan Times.com has not independently identified the claims surrounding the shooter as authorities are yet to make an official announcement on the arrested suspect.