Tyra Spaulding dies at 29: What was Jamaican Pageant Star's cause of death? All about her last chilling post

Tyra Spaulding, a former contestant in the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica competition, died at the age of 26. Police are probing her death as a potential suicide. Therefore, the cause of her death is yet to be known. Tyra Spaulding passes away at 26,

Family members found her dead hanging from the drapes of her apartment on Tuesday morning, September 23, according to Caribbean National Weekly.

Tyra Spaulding spoke about her mental health

Accounting professional Spaulding has lately discussed her mental health issues in public.

Taking to social media, she disclosed that she was struggling with suicide thoughts. "I'm battling to survive... She said, "I’m fighting for my life… my mind is trying to kill me,” she stated. “Every day I get up, my mind tells me to go and jump off a building. It tells me to go and overdose on pills. It tells me to go and hang myself.” She said that while she didn't want to die, she had “no idea” where such ideas were coming from.

Tyra Spaulding dies: Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Jamaica paid tribute to Spaulding by remembering her as “a radiant soul” whose "spirit touched every life she encountered."

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being,” they captioned her picture posted on Instagram. “Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered, leaving memories that will never fade. She had a smile that lit up every room, bringing warmth and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Concluding the post, the organisation said they “keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us.”

Social media has been inundated with tributes from friends, fans, and other competitors, many of which emphasize her generosity and the influence she had off the pageant stage.

“So sad. May your soul rest beautiful 🙏🏾,” one person wrote.

“This is so heartbreaking 💔 💐🙏,” another commented, while a third user said, “Condolences to her loved ones and the MUJ franchise. My heart just broke when the news broke and so sad indeed with the emotions that she was dealing with ❤️🕊💐”.